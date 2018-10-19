Greek community at BGSU marches across campus in support of sex assault victims

BOWLING GREEN (WTOL) - Bowling Green State University’s Greek community wants to raise awareness about sexual assaults on college campuses across the country.
That’s why they put on white T-shirts Thursday night and marched across the BGSU campus.
Fraternities members on campus said they want all to know they will no longer be bystanders but support and stand by survivors of violence.
The message of the evening was on their lead banner: ‘Consent is Mandatory.’
But those white T-shirts also read ‘It Starts With Us’ and ‘We Believe Victims.’
“We chose the white T-shirts to represent the march. No stitched letters, affiliation with any Greek chapters to show we’re unified as Greek men to support the cause,” said Cameron Johnson of Alpha Tau Omega.
These Greeks also say there’s a stigma of sexual assault affiliated with their organizations.
The walk was a way to change that perception.
In addition, money is being raised for a BG shelter housing victims of domestic violence.
“Too many people on campuses all over the country who are sexually assaulted don’t have people willing to stand up for them,” said Dejontay Shakespeare of Alpha Tau Omega.
Women who watched the sea of white move through campus appreciate the support.
They say it’s about time.
“I just think it’s really cool they’re taking this stand against sexual assault” said student Brianna Blackman.
“I think it’s very important they’re making this a known thing on campus. It’s something that’s been going on around a lot of college campuses,” added Brooke Barman.
And a reminder, as one T-shirt read, that ‘No Means No.’
