Dare to be Scared: Haunted attractions around the area

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Halloween is on a Wednesday this year, but you don’t have to wait until then to get scared...if you dare.
Here is a list of area attractions that will leave you trembling with fear and fun this year.
If you know of any haunts in the area that aren’t on the list, email WTOL at news@wtol.com to add to the list.
Haunted Hyrdo: 1333 Tiffin St, Fremont - Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from now until Nov. 3; Oct. 31
House of Damnation: 2901 Key Street, Maumee - Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from now until Oct. 28
Panic in the Pines: 3525 N. Bolander Rd, Genoa - Saturdays from now until Oct. 27
Lake Erie Fearfest: 3319 Milan Rd, Sandusky - Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from now until Oct. 28
Screamacres Haunted Cornfield: Intersection of State Route 24 and County Rd 16, Napoleon - Fridays, Saturdays and some Sundays from now until Oct. 28
Cedar Point’s Halloweekends: - 1 Cedar Point Drive, Sandusky - Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from now until Oct. 28
