Crisp morning before rainy, frigid start to weekend!

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Temperatures start off a bit more mild this morning, with most in the mid to upper 30s with partly cloudy skies. Most everyone will avoid frost this morning.
Today: Clouds will be on the increase as highs reach near 60s. Friday night football will see a few cold scattered showers, breeze up to 25 mph with lows dipping into the 40s.
Saturday: Will start off mild but will turn breezy, cold and rainy by afternoon. Some will even see a wet snowflake or a few ice pellets into the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 50s early before dropping through the 40s by afternoon. Winds will gust toward 35 mph. Lows will fall to near freezing.
Sunday: Will be bright and chilly. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs just in the upper 40s.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.