Cleveland Browns trade running back Carlos Hyde to Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns announced that running back Carlos Hyde has been traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cleveland Browns running back Carlos Hyde (34) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Cleveland. The Browns won 21-17. (AP Photo/David Richard) (David Richard)
By Chris Anderson | October 19, 2018 at 2:31 PM EST - Updated October 19 at 3:28 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are trading running back Carlos Hyde to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2019 fifth-round draft pick.

Hyde, who played college football for the Ohio State Buckeyes, joined the Browns in the offseason after spending the last 4 years with the San Francisco 49ers.

He has 5 touchdowns in 2018, the fourth-most among NFL running backs this season. He leads the team with 382 rushing yards.

The move will give rookie running back Nick Chubb added playing time, who has 173 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns on 16 attempts.

