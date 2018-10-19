BG City Council seeks to fill open spot

BOWLING GREEN (WTOL) - The Bowling Green City Council is actively seeking to fill the Ward 1 City Council spot.
Daniel Gordon resigned from the Bowling Green City Council on Wednesday saying he had to move out of the district for financial reasons. Council members said their focus is filling that opening as quickly as possible.
“The city of Bowling Green is actively seeking applicants for 1st Ward city council seat. It’s been a mix of year-round residents and students over the years, so we’re excited to see what kind of interest we get,” said Joe Fawcett, BG public information officer.
People who are interesting in applying must live in the 1st Ward in Bowling Green and should submit a letter of interest along with a resume to the clerk of city council, Kay Scherreik, by email at kay.scherreik@bgohio.org or by mail to 304 N. Church St., Bowling Green, Ohio, 43402.
The deadline for applying is Oct. 31 by 4:30 p.m.
The council will have a public meeting on Nov. 5 where they will interview those who apply for the opening.
WTOL spoke with two women Thurrday, both claiming former Daniel Gordon sexually assaulted them. One of those women is remaining anonymous but the other first went public with sexual assault accusations about Gordon on Facebook.
Alexandra Spradlin first came out on Facebook accusing Gordon, her ex-boyfriend, of sexual assault. Her post got in the hands of members of the Wood County Democratic Party, who alerted the Bowling Green Police Division.
“The party had not been made aware of those allegations before. So I asked for a copy of those and we promptly turned them over to police,” said Mike Zickar of the Wood County Democratic Party.
Via phone Thursday, Spradlin spoke about her relationship with Gordon, which was nearly eight years ago. She says most of their sexual relations were consensual.
But there were times he did not stop when she asked him to.
“He pinned me to the floor and kept doing it and I tried to get away for a little bit and tell him I didn’t want to do that," she said. “Then he started to remove my pants and so I just stopped struggling.”
Spradlin said Gordon raped her. She said she wanted to come forward after seeing Dr. Christine Blasey Ford give her testimony about sexual assault allegations she levied against now Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Spradlin said she knew of Gordon’s rising success in politics felt she had to say something. One other woman who wished to remain anonymous had similar accusations.
We will be continuing to follow this story as more details emerge.
