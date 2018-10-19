7 arrested in Defiance human trafficking investigation

DEFIANCE (WTOL) - Law enforcement officials in Defiance have arrested 7 people after an operation was conducted to deter human and sex trafficking in the city.
Those arrested were:
1. William Deatrick, 61, of Cecil, charged with solicitation.
2. Chase Roberts, 33, of Edon, charged with solicitation.
3. Megan Pickard, 39, of Bryan, charged with solicitation.
4. Dale Miller, 54, of Spencerville, IN, charged with solicitation.
5. Benjamin Njogu, 35, Mason City, Iowa, charged with solicitation.
6. Aleasha Cain, 36, Fort Wayne, IN, charged with solicitation and felony drug charges.
7. Brandon Perkins, 37, Fort Wayne, IN, charged with promoting prostitution and felony drug charges.
All 7 are being held in CCNO and will appear in court on Friday.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.