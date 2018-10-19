240 animals seized from Pennsylvania home

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA (WFMZ/CNN) - Nearly 250 animals – some living others dead – were retrieved from a house in Pennsylvania.
The owners could be facing charges.
This isn't the first time they've had animals taken from them.
Containers, cages and kiddie pools filled with exotic animals take up an entire room at the Montgomery County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Skunks, turtles, ferrets, snakes, an alligator, tortoises and guinea pigs were all carried out of the home in Upper Hanover Township Wednesday.
“The animals were kept in various stages of neglect, whether it be unsanitary conditions, lack of water or food,” said Tracie Graham, a Humane Society police officer.
Authorities said two people were living in the home with the animals.
“The smell in there is atrocious,” said Robin Royer of the Upper Hanover Township Code Enforcement. “That would be enough to ask that it be secured, not be entered not had inhabited until it’s cleaned out.”
But still, investigators said it was better than another home in Macungie, PA, where more than 100 animals were seized earlier this week.
Officials said two people were using both homes to hoard the animals and they could be charged.
"You're talking in excess of over 300 animals total between both properties, so he claims they are just his pets at this point in time," Graham said.
The animals will be evaluated and then divided up between multiple shelters.
The owners said they never planned on selling the animals.
