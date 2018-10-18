10/18: Your Day Guests

By WTOL Newsroom | October 18, 2018 at 10:02 AM EST - Updated October 18 at 10:02 AM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Here is your rundown on all the great guests who appeared on WTOL’s Your Day morning show!

  • What happens when you get into a car accident that isn’t your fault, but the other person involved is under-insured or not insured at all? Personal injury attorney Charlie Contrada has the details.
Charlie Contrada: Car Accidents with Uninsured Drivers
  • Renee Canfield along with Chris and Jane James talk about how you can have fun and help out The Down Syndrome Association of Great Toledo.
Toledo Buddy Walk
  • A devastating fire, a deadly epidemic, an empty wasteland of a town: Shannon Hughes from Metroparks Toledo invites you to hear this Halloween tale right in our backyard with the “Ghosts of Providence.”
Ghosts of Providence
  • Max Lambdin of the Cherry Street Mission invites you to the Breakfast of Champions ‘book tasting’ celebrating the importance of books.
Breakfast of Champions Book Tasting

