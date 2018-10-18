You do not want this egg case hatching in your home, warns a Cleveland entomologist

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -One of the world’s leading experts on the praying mantis is Dr. Gavin Svenson with the Cleveland Museum of Natural resources and he has a warning about the bug.
“They take the entire year to develop to become an adult and this is the typical time you’ll see them more and more in August and September,” Svenson said. “They’re trying to find a mate and they’re trying to find a place to lay their eggs.”
Which means now that it’s fall you can find praying mantis egg cases attached to tall grasses, bushes or tree branches.
“A lot of people will see this and think that it would be cool to kind of keep it in their house and maybe protect it. But really they belong outside because they are tied to the cold," he said.
The mantis egg case is designed to survive the cold in Northeast Ohio and start the process over next spring.
But if you, or your child brought one inside ... you’re about to be invaded.
"So as it warms up in the house, they will think it’s spring and they will hatch out and you’ll have 200 babies zooming around in your house,” Svenson said speaking from personal experience. “As a kid myself, I have done this a lot. So my parents had this experience quite a bit.”
The good news is they are harmless.
Even though this is the bug with a reputation where the female may eat the head off the male.
“Sometimes, not all the time," Svenson said. "They get a bad reputation for that, but it is totally documented.”
