What to watch for in first Heitkamp-Cramer debate

Heitkamp is likely to renew her frequent attacks on Cramer over trade and tariffs in a state where agriculture accounts for about 25 percent of the workforce. Heitkamp has run several ads showing farmers in their soybean fields, complaining that Cramer has done nothing about the drop in crop prices. She has also portrayed Cramer as unwilling to challenge President Donald Trump on tariffs that she says could devastate farmers and others in the state.