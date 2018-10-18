UT steps in to help students impacted by fire at University Circle

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Wednesday night, a fire at University Circle Apartments in West Toledo left 20 UT students, as well as several student’s the University hasn’t spoke to yet, without access to their homes.
“Everything started escalating really quick,” said resident and UT student Anish Patil.
The call came into the Toledo Fire Department around 5 p.m. Wednesday night.
What crews said started on the balcony of an apartment quickly made its way into the apartment then up into the attic.
At this time, crews are not able to say what caused the fire.
Sterling Rahe said the time of day the fire started, could’ve played a large role in residents getting out safely.
“It was a good time of day, obviously people are aware of what’s going on. They were able to exit," he explained.
But Patil said it was the sight of smoke in the air that alerted him to the first, as he said he never heard an initial fire alarm even go off.
“There used to be a big fire alarm that goes off in the whole apartment, but I don’t know what happened to it,” said Patil.
It was when Patil saw multiple fire trucks pulling in that he started reaching out to friends to make sure they were okay.
“It wasn’t at first this bad but then apparently it went up really high and that’s when all the fire trucks started coming in so I started calling my friends to see if they were coming out,” said Patil.
Although the fire is leaving students without a home Wednesday night, TFD has some good news to report.
According to a tweet posted around 7:30 p.m. after the fire, TFD said they were able to salvage personal items from the impacted apartments.
Sterling Rahe also confirmed there were no injuries and the speediness of their response to the fire most likely saved a large majority of the complex.
“About 40 minutes into the fire for a large apartment complex,crews did a fantastic job knocking this fire down,” said Rahe.
The University will be providing temporary housing in on-campus residence halls, as well as linens, toiletries, vouchers for meals in the dining halls and other necessities to assist students.
In a statement made by VP of student affairs Dr Phillip Cockrell:
“The safety of our students is our No. 1 priority and we want to assure these students and their families that we will take care of them during this difficult time.”
