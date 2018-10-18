Toledo Fire and Rescue wants this simple tool in your home

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Smoke alarms save lives. That’s the message Toledo firefighter sent Wednesday night.
After two deadly house fires in less than a week, Toledo Fire and Rescue wants to make sure you have a working smoke alarm in your home.
Firefighters didn’t find any smoke alarms in Wednesday morning’s deadly house fire on Streicher Avenue.
While they are unsure if that played a role in Gloria Scott’s death, they believe it’s possible.
Firefighters said it’s important to have an emergency plan in place before the emergency.
"Toxicity of the smoke is usually what hurts somebody before the flame of a fire will, so smoke alarms are the early warming detection systems,” said Pvt. Dennis Kookoothe, public education officer for Toledo Fire and Rescue.
To help, the department gives free smoke alarms to any Toledo resident. Last year, they gave out 1961. This year so far, they’ve given out 1631. It’s a sizable cost of around $20,000 to the department. But they say it’s worth it to save lives.
"When I was on a line I had my share of fatal fires. It’s something you never want to see or I don’t think you ever forget it. It’s one of those things I can remember all those scenes we’ve been on that we had a fatal, and they just stick with you. And there’s no reason for that here in Toledo especially when we have this program,” Kookoothe said.
To get your free smoke alarm, simply visit your nearest Toledo Fire station. Firefighters will help you get the simple tool that could save your life.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.