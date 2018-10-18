Sex assault allegations turned over to BG police

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Accusations of sexual assault came to light recently against a prominent member of the Bowling Green community.
Yesterday, Daniel Gordon stepped down from Bowling Green City Council, saying he was relocating and could not serve in Ward 1 anymore. But a Facebook post about Gordon is now being looked at by police.
Alexandra Spradlin first came out on Facebook accusing Gordon, her ex-boyfriend, of sexual assault. Her post got in the hands of members of the Wood County Democratic Party, who alerted the Bowling Green Police Division.
“The party had not been made aware of those allegations before. So I asked for a copy of those and we promptly turned them over to police,” said Mike Zickar of the Wood County Democratic Party.
Via phone Thursday, Spradlin spoke about her relationship with Gordon, which was nearly eight years ago. She says most of their sexual relations were consensual.
But there were times he did not stop when she asked him to.
“He pinned me to the floor and kept doing it and I tried to get away for a little bit and tell him I didn’t want to do that," she said. “Then he started to remove my pants and so I just stopped struggling.”
Spradlin said Gordon raped her. She said she wanted to come forward after seeing Dr. Christine Blasey Ford give her testimony about sexual assault allegations she levied against now Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Spradlin said she knew of Gordon’s rising success in politics felt she had to say something. One other woman who wished to remain anonymous had similar accusations.
Daniel Gordon did not return a request for comment.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.