Scott High School’s Mark Weaver is more than a coach to players

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Being a high school football coach has its challenges. It can be a thankless job at times.
But over at Scott High School, Mark Weaver wants to be more than just a football coach, and he’s providing his players with a real-life example of how to give back.
The Scott Bulldogs are 6 and 2. Having one of their best seasons in a long time.
Head Coach Mark Weaver is a Scott alum and he’s spent his time trying to build this program up. By day, he drives a truck for Heidelberg Distribution. By night, he spends his time teaching the X’s and O’s of the game.
But on the weekends, Weaver works another job. He referees youth football games to make some extra cash. He then takes that money and puts it directly back in to his football program.
Weaver will buy food for his players, most of which aren’t getting proper meals at home. For Weaver, it’s a no-brainer.
“You know how much I love this place,” said Weaver. “It’s just second nature. I see a need and I fill it. It’s basically the way we were taught here. The same things happened for us when we went here.”
Taking money out of his own pockets to help his kids isn’t something that Weaver takes lightly. He understands just how important these meals can be for kids and wants them to understand the value of hard work.
“I had an old coach of mine tell me ‘you should be more than just a football coach,’” said Weaver. “If all you’re going to do is teach football, you’re wasting your time. I just feel like what better way to get my point across than to try to get these guys to see how hard I work. I want them to see that. A lot of them don’t see a positive male in their lives working.”
