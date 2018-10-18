Patrick Henry football getting help from 12th and 13th man this season

HAMLER (WTOL) -Patrick Henry football has had a tough journey this season. The team lost two teammates in a car accident this past summer. But lately the team has been getting signs that their biggest fans are watching over them.
From a distance it looks like a normal football team. But Patrick Henry’s season has had a much different feel.
They’ve dedicated it to Xavier and Aden Wensink. The two brothers lost their lives in a car accident back in the spring.
“I just want to make sure from here on out he is remembered correctly,” said senior Josafat Hinojosa.
“I think it reminds them that life is fragile. It reminds them what they were like and how we want to live our lives like them and remember them,” said Head Coach Bill Inselmann.
With heavy hearts, the Patriots started out 0-3. It seemed like things just couldn’t get any worse. Then something changed.
“A couple players said Coach, look at the scoreboard,” said Inselmann.
In week four, Patrick Henry would get their first win. Beating Delta 28-7.
Then in week five, the team beat Archbold 28-14.
In week six, they shutout Swanton 28-0
And in week eight, Patrick Henry beat Bryan 28-13.
In 4 of their 5 wins, the Patriots scored 28 points. The same number that Xavier would have worn. It’s not a coincidence to these guys.
“Guess someone is looking out for us. It’s neat. I really like it. It’s not something where we are like ok let’s go get 28. But at the end of the day, seeing that warms our hearts,” said Hinojosa.
Knowing they have a 12th and 13th man cheering them on is helping them cope with their loss.
“He’s not gone. He’s still there with us. We always think about him and talk about him. We tried scoring more it just ended up like that,” said Senior Brayden Peterson.
And signs on the field let them know Xavier and Aden are looking on.
Patrick Henry has two regular season home games left. Wauseon this Friday and Liberty Center the following week.
