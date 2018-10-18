More charges filed against Navy veteran in ricin-letter case

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2018, file photo, law enforcement officers search a house where William Clyde Allen III, a man suspected of mailing ricin to the Pentagon and President Donald Trump was taken into custody in Logan, Utah. An indictment unsealed Thursday, Oct. 18 says Allen mailed envelopes to the CIA director and the Air Force secretary as well as Trump and other top officials. Allen pleaded not guilty to seven charges, including threatening to use a biological toxin as a weapon. (Eli Lucero /The Herald Journal via AP, File) (AP)