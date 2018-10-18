Lorain County will award angler $1,000 for biggest walleye caught in Lake Erie

Lorain County will offer a $1,000 “bounty” to the angler who reels in the heaviest walleye caught in Lake Erie.

By Chris Anderson | October 18, 2018 at 12:57 PM EST - Updated October 18 at 1:13 PM

The Lorain County Visitor’s Bureau announced the “Lorain County Bounty Fish” contest on Wednesday, as part of the upcoming Walleye Fall Brawl fishing derby.

Lorain County offers $1,000 bounty for heaviest walleye caught in Lorain County waters as part of the Fall Brawl. Thanks to sponsors Mike Bass Ford, Lorain County Commissioners and Visit Lorain County.

Anglers must be registered in the Walleye Fall Brawl competition to be eligible for the bounty prize. As of Thursday afternoon, nearly 4,000 participants have registered.

The Walleye Fall Brawl even begins Friday, Oct. 19 and runs through Dec. 2. The grand prize for the overall winner at the Walleye Fall Brawl is a new boat.

