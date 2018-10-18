Jarvis Landry is having a record-breaking season

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns' Jarvis Landry told Cleveland fans early on he considered himself the best receiver in the NFL.
Landry is making a strong case fr his claim so far this season, with 31 receptions, and 392 yards.
If you look at his past seasons with the Miami Dolphins, you could consider it a ‘down year’ for him numbers wise.
431 receptions | 4,430 yards | 23 touchdowns
Last Sunday he broke a league record
The Browns have another challenge this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m.
The Bucs also have a strong receiving core with guys like Mike Evans and O.J. Howard running the seams.
Bringing us to the pigskin poll question of the day
