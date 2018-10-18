Hollywood Gives Food Drive underway at Hollywood Casino Toledo

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Feeling lucky AND charitable? Hollywood Casino Toledo’s Hollywood Gives Food Drive promotion provides a chance for people who donate non-perishable food items to receive free SlotPlay now through November.
Hollywood Casino Toledo is celebrating the Season of Giving by bringing back its Hollywood Gives Food Drive for the third consecutive year and is continuing its partnership with the SeaGate Food Bank of Northwest Ohio.
The food drive will be held every Thursday in October and November from noon-9 p.m., and the community is encouraged to donate non-perishable food items in exchange for Free SlotPlay prize amounts ranging between $5 -$5,000.
New this year, the top five guests who donated the most weight in food items each week will win up to an additional $500 Free SlotPlay. Then, at the end of the Hollywood Gives Food Drive on Nov. 29, the guest with the highest overall weight from the duration of the drive will win $5,000 Free SlotPlay and be named the heavyweight champion.
Guests are also welcome to donate their unwanted Tito slot tickets any day in October and November and all proceeds will be donated to the SeaGate Food Bank. The collection boxes are located at the parking garage entrance of the casino.
Last year’s food drive saw more than 10,000 pounds of food collected and $1,303 in guest Tito ticket donations were raised.
This year, Hollywood Casino Toledo is increasing the goal by over 5,000 pounds for a total goal weight of 15,500 pounds.
