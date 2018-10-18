Hensville Lights turn on Nov. 17

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Hensville Lights will shine bring this season beginning November 17th through January 6th.
The downtown buildings through Hensville will be covered in 20,000 lights, some synced to music for your family to enjoy as you drive by!
To listen, tune in to 96.5 FM at the top of the hour.
On November 17th, festivities for the lighting start at 4 p.m. and include a performance by the Toledo Ballet and , of course, carolers.
It all leads up to the big tree lighting at 6 p.m.
WTOL 11's Andrew Kinsey and Go 419's Malena Caruso will be there for the celebration.
