Go 419 Must-Do Rundown | Week of October 15

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It’s time to plan your must-do events! Start here to see the best of the 419 at a glance.
Haunted Harvest October Art Loop | Downtown & Uptown Toledo | 5-9:30 p.m.
Fun for the whole family, the Art Loop celebrates the onset of autumn with a spooky celebration of fall favorites. Enjoy family friendly Trick or Treating, artist pumpkin carving, creative costumes, live music, and lots of scary fun. Costumes encouraged! New this year are hayrides in the Warehouse District! The Reniassance Hotel will have zombie makeup demos for the upcoming zombie apocalypse.
Glenross Hauntings | Northwood’s only Haunted House opens Friday | 7pm-11pm
Food trucks, scares, and we’re giving away free tickets online for it all! Six years ago it started in a local neighborhood driveway. Now located indoors so you can have a screamin' good time rain or shine! Visit 2538 Woodville Road. Admission is $10 for the living. The 2018 hours are:
- Oct. 19 7-11 p.m.
- Oct. 20 7-11 p.m.
- Oct. 26 7-11 p.m.
- Oct. 27 7-11 p.m.
Little Boo at the Zoo | Friday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Toledo Zoo
Toddlers and preschool aged children are invited to wear their Halloween costumes, trick-or-treat throughout the historic side of Zoo and enjoy crafts, puppet shows, strolling magic and free games sized just for them. For Toledo Zoo members, one-day admission tickets to Little Boo or Pumpkin Path are $7 for all children who wish to participate in the trick-or-treating. (Those not participating in trick-or-treating are covered under their membership and receive free admission to the special event.) Tickets for non-members are $16 for adults and children and $13 for seniors.
Ghosts of Providence | Providence Metropark | Friday & Saturday | 7 - 8:30 p.m.
Tours depart every 15 minutes between 7 to 8:30 p.m., Providence Metropark is in the real ghost town of Providence, Ohio, a once booming canal town abandoned after a cholera epidemic, a devastating fire and the decline of canal traffic. As Halloween approaches every year, the sprits of the park’s past begin to stir. Meet characters from long ago as they tell you the dirt from the ditch on this lantern lit evening walk. Please note: this program involves walking in the dark over uneven terrain. This program is not recommended for children under 5 due to program content. Fee: $7, Reservations, Code 401104601
Firefly Nights Fall festival | Main Street Bowling Green | 6-10 p.m.
A FREE fall festival right on Main Street! Gather with people of all ages for a night of food, fun and entertainment. The festival will include all that you came to love and expect from the Firefly Nights Summer Festival Series AND MORE! FIREFLY NIGHTS FEATURES: two stages featuring live music, two beer/wine gardens, Downtown merchant specials, food trucks, vendors, and four free kid zones. NEW FOR THE FALL FESTIVAL: Trunk-or-Treat for kids, Horse & Carriage Rides, Farmer’s Market, Fall-themed photo booth
UT Rockets v. Buffalo | 12 p.m Kickoff (9 a.m. Stadium Drive Live) | Glass Bowl
Cider Making weekend! | Erie Orchards and Cider Mills | Saturday & Sunday
You can watch Erie Orchards workers make cider all day and taste a sample of their famous fresh cider. All the activities are going including the pony and hay rides, apple and pumpkin picking, corn maze and petting zoo. On Sunday there is a magic show from 1-4 p.m
Fall Festival Truck or Treat | Shops At Fallen Timbers | 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Your favorite Fall event has returned to The Shops at Fallen Timbers! Bring the kids out in Costume for a family afternoon of Truck or Treat, Dance party, and Costume Contest! This FREE event is one for the whole family
Boo on the Boat | National Museum of the Great Lakes | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Last admission onto the boat will take place at 1:30 p.m. Boo on the Boat requires purchase of museum admission. $8 – Children (6-17); $10 Seniors (65+); $11 – Adults (18-64) Children 5 and under FREE; NMGL Members FREE Admission onto the Col. James M. Schoonmaker is included in museum admission for all on Oct. 20 only.
9th Annual Adams Street Zombie Crawl | Uptown Toledo | 5 p.m. – 1 a.m. | 21 and up
It’s Toledo’s biggest Halloween party, strictly for zombies 21 and over. You’ll have access to 6 bars like. Cash is queen and ATMs are available. Food trucks are serving all night. No large bags or weapons (real or fake).
Tombstone Bike Tour & Family Haunted Ride | Oak Openings Metropark | 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Families are encouraged to wear costumes and enjoy a 15- 25 mile ride. Lunch is included with your ticket. You can sign up through mvadventures.org
Fall Festival | Rest in Rossford | 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
It’s time for our annual Fall Festival! Spider-Man will be here for pictures with the kids and there will be doughnuts and treats from 7 Little Cupcakes. A kids' costume contest starts at 12:30 p.m. with recognition for scariest, cutest, most creative, and most heroic kids' costumes. Kids can also play in a bouncy house, have face painting, watch balloon artists, and paint pumpkin for $10. Hayrides will be provided by Thayer Ford. This is a dog friendly event. Grown-ups, enjoy a Spiked Apple Cider. Chad from Ice Creations again will be on hand carving pumpkins.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.