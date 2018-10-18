Go 419 Must-Do Rundown | Week of October 15

Toddlers and preschool aged children are invited to wear their Halloween costumes, trick-or-treat throughout the historic side of Zoo and enjoy crafts, puppet shows, strolling magic and free games sized just for them. For Toledo Zoo members, one-day admission tickets to Little Boo or Pumpkin Path are $7 for all children who wish to participate in the trick-or-treating. (Those not participating in trick-or-treating are covered under their membership and receive free admission to the special event.) Tickets for non-members are $16 for adults and children and $13 for seniors.