Freeze warning in effect for most areas through mid-morning

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Freezing cold this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30 through daybreak. A Freeze Warning is in effect for most areas through mid morning.
Bright sunny skies will be expected in to the afternoon with highs into the low and middle 50s. Dry weather into the first half of Friday with a few showers possible into the evening.
A powerful cold front will arrive early on Saturday. It will turn windy and much cooler. Temperatures will tumble back into the 40s with wind gust over 30 mph expected.
A few cold rain showers, possibly a wet snowflake into Saturday evening. Cold into Sunday, partly sunny skies return with highs in the upper 40s.
