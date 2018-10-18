Food, water, ride: Guatemalans aid Honduran caravan migrants

A Honduran migrant get some food as a group of migrants who are traveling to the United States, get a free ride in the back of a trailer truck flatbed, as they make their way through Teculutan, Guatemala, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. The group of some 2,000 Honduran migrants hit the road in Guatemala again Wednesday, hoping to reach the United States despite President Donald Trump's threat to cut off aid to Central American countries that don't stop them. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) (AP)