Findlay man arrested on drug charges after police search home

FINDLAY (WTOL) - A 28-year-old Findlay man is in jail on drug charges after police performed a narcotics search warrant at his home on Thursday afternoon.
The Hancock METRICH Enforcement Unit, which is a joint venture between Findlay Police, the Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Hancock Co. Prosecutor’s Office executed the search warrant at a home on Woodley Terrace just after 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Police found cocaine, marijuana, cash, a firearm, drug paraphernalia and items indicative of drug trafficking at the home and arrested Raven Merschman.
