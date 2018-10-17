Best Buy and UPS to hold hiring events, looking for seasonal workers

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It’s that time of year again -- stores are rushing to bulk up their staff in preparation of the holiday season.
Both Best Buy and UPS are hosting hiring events this week in search of seasonal employees.
Best Buy’s event takes place on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at all of its stores. You can head in from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
People looking for a fun job, or in need of some extra cash can apply in-person or online for jobs ranging from sales, customer service, merchandising to inventory. Interviews will take place the same day as the event.
Best Buy offers a flexible schedule, competitive wages, 401k eligibility and an employee discount.
UPS also announced on Wednesday that it expects to sign up nearly 40,000 seasonal employees in a one-day hiring blitz it’s calling ‘UPS Brown Friday’.
Last month, UPS launched plans to hire 100,000 seasonal workers in an effort to support its annual holiday shipping rush.
“UPS Brown Friday” is part of that effort.
The company is holding nearly 170 hiring fairs across the country on Friday, and will be hiring thousands of candidates on the spot.
A full list of hiring events in the eastern region is available here.
However, these are the two events happening locally on Friday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. :
- 1550 Holland Rd, Maumee, OH 43537
- 820 Carpenter Rd, Defiance, OH 43512
“Just about everyone has heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but for anyone looking for a great seasonal job this holiday season, UPS Brown Friday promises the first good deal of the season,” said Stefond Harris, Vice President, Human Resources. “Many of those who come to one of our job fairs this Friday could be signed up for a seasonal role by Monday.”
Those who are unable to attend one of the hiring events can still apply online.
The full and part-time seasonal positions are primarily package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers and have long been an entry point for permanent employment at UPS.
Many senior UPS executives, including Chief Executive Officer David Abney and other members of the company’s senior leadership team, started their UPS careers as part-time employees.
Over the last three years, 35 percent of the people UPS hired for seasonal package handler jobs were later hired in a permanent position when the holidays were over. In fact, 128,000 UPS employees established their careers at the company after starting as seasonal employees.
Permanent UPS jobs, including part-time positions, come with great pay and benefits, including healthcare and retirement benefits.
At many UPS locations, part-time employees are eligible to receive up to $25,000 in tuition assistance through the company’s Earn and Learn program.
