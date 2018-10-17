Russia: Explosive kills 13, injures dozens in Crimea

In this image made from video, showing the scene as emergency services load an injured person onto a truck, in Kerch, Crimea, Wednesday Oct. 17, 2018. An explosive device has killed several people and injured at least 50 others at a vocational college in Crimea Wednesday in what Russian officials have called a possible terrorist attack. (Kerch FM News via AP) KERCH.FM LOGO CANNOT BE OBSCURED (Kerch fm)