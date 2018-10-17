TFD on scene of apartment fire near UT campus

TOLEDO (WTOL) - WTOL is on the scene of an apartment fire near the University of Toledo campus.
The fire broke at the University Circle Apartments on Dorr Street around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.
It reportedly started on a balcony, spread into an apartment and into the attic.
The fire is now under control.
The University of Toledo sent out a tweet asking students affected by the fire to contact Residence Life for temporary housing at 419-343-9946.
No injuries reported.
