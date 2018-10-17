TFD on scene of apartment fire near UT campus

By WTOL Newsroom | October 17, 2018 at 5:27 PM EST - Updated October 17 at 7:13 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - WTOL is on the scene of an apartment fire near the University of Toledo campus.

The fire broke at the University Circle Apartments on Dorr Street around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

It reportedly started on a balcony, spread into an apartment and into the attic.

The fire is now under control.

The University of Toledo sent out a tweet asking students affected by the fire to contact Residence Life for temporary housing at 419-343-9946.

No injuries reported.

WTOL 11 will update this developing story as more details are confirmed.

