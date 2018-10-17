Ohio teen goes all out for Halloween decorations

GYPSUM, OHIO (WTOL) - Go big or go home.
That’s usually how the saying goes. However one Ohio teen is going big at his home, when it comes to getting festive for the spooky holiday season.
Every year, 16-year-old Austin puts together a big homemade Halloween display in his family’s yard.
Anyone who passes his house can’t miss the big light-up props and masks or Austin himself handing out candy to passing cars.
Austin said he loves the spooky atmosphere. In fact received his first car this year which happened to be a hearse.
He added that Halloween is the one holiday where there isn’t any conflict and that everyone loves.
