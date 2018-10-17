No charges returned in 2 officer-involved fatal shootings

TOLEDO (WTOL) - In a decision today, the Lucas County Grand Jury determined that no additional investigation was needed in two officer-involved shooting cases from July.
The cases involved a Dollar General robbery on July 21 during which an officer shot a robbery suspect and and incident on July 27 in which two officers shot and killed a man wanted for questioning after he confronted the officers with a handgun.
Toledo Police Internal Affairs investigators reviewed both incidents, concurrent to the criminal investigations, and found no administrative violations of department policy or procedures in either incident.
The grand jury’s decision ends the shooting investigations.
In the first incident, Dale Slocum, 56, entered the Dollar General at 4440 Heatherdowns Boulevard, brandished what appeared to be a firearm, and demanded money from the clerk.
Tommy Thacker, 53, a store patron, intervened in the robbery and was fatally stabbed by Slocum. Slocum fled from the store while still in possession of a replica firearm and was confronted by Officer Jonathan Chio.
Chio fired three rounds from his department-issued handgun, striking Slocum with at least one round. Slocum was transported to UTMC where he was pronounced deceased.
In the second incident, Officer Kenneth Krabill and Officer Ryan Babcock attempted to stop Lamar Richardson, 25, who was wanted for questioning in relation to multiple felony offenses, including aggravated robbery.
As the officers attempted to stop of Richardson to question him, he fled on foot and the officers pursued.
Richardson stopped in front of 113 E. Hudson St. and confronted the officers with a handgun he pulled from his waistband. Both Officer Krabill and Babcock fired, striking Richardson several times. Richardson died on scene from his injuries.
According to department policy, an officer may use deadly force when the officer reasonably believes the action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in defense of any person in imminent danger of serious physical injury.
The Toledo Police Department reports that in the last five years, officers have responded to over 1.2 million incidents. In eight of those incidents, officers used deadly force in response to actions of a suspect, four of which resulted in a fatality.
