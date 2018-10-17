Newborn found dead at CT garbage facility

STAMFORD, CT (News 12/CNN) - Police are investigating after workers at a garbage facility in Connecticut found the body of a baby boy within recyclable material.
The body appears to be that of a full-term newborn, police say. An autopsy will determine how the child died and if the baby was stillborn.
Workers at the City Carting facility discovered the newborn’s body around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, but police say it may have arrived at the facility the day before.
Authorities are now trying to determine how long the body was there. They believe a delivery truck brought it to the facility.
However, they say the investigation will be difficult since the facility collects garbage from towns across Connecticut as well as New York and Massachusetts.
Police are also searching for the baby’s mother. They want to remind parents that Connecticut has a safe haven law.
"A child can be dropped off anonymously, and people should understand there are better ways to handle these types of situations,” Lt. Tom Scanlon said.
City Carting is cooperating in the investigation. Police will review log books, surveillance video and more material to determine where the body came from.
