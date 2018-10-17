Montpelier police chief asking for information in priest sexual abuse case

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Montpelier police chief Dan McGee is asking anyone with information regarding a sexual abuse allegation against Diocese of Toledo priest Father Beaver to come forward.
"There may be someone out there that has another allegation that may assist with this investigation or start up a second investigation, but additionally, there could be witnesses to this incident, there could be someone the victim told, someone who witnessed something directly," Chief McGee said.
The case stems from an allegation of child sexual abuse reported to the Diocese of Toledo. The Diocese passed the allegations on to the Williams County Prosecutor's Office and the Montpelier Police Department.
According to the diocese, the allegation is from more than 25 years ago. Father Beaver served at Sacred Heart Parish in Montpelier from July of 1984 until July of 1994.
Chief McGee and the Montpelier Police Department are only responsible for allegations that happened at Sacred Heart Parish. If anyone else from another parish wants to come forward with information, they are advised to reach out to their local police department.
Both the Diocese and Montpelier Police Department confirmed they are dedicated to work together throughout the investigation.
"They are obviously a major part in this they are how the complaint came through. We are hoping to have contact with the diocese to ask questions and find out more information if it's available," Chief McGee said.
If you have any information regarding the Montpelier allegation, you are urged to call the police department at 419-485-3121.
