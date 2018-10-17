Infant carriers, baby bath support seats recalled

(WTOL) - Gold Inc. is recalling their Eddie Bauer infant carriers due to a fall hazard.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the buckles on the fabric carriers can break, posing a fall hazard to children.
8 incidents of broken buckles have been reported, but so far there have been no injuries.
The recall affects about 22,000 units. The carriers were sold at Target stores nationwide between December 2017 and August 2018 for about $70.
The carriers are black with “Eddie Bauer” and “First Adventure” printed in gray lettering on the front of the carrier.
Anyone in possession of the carriers should stop using them. Gold Inc. will replace the carriers or give a full refund to anyone affected by the recall.
The CPSC is also reporting a recall of Tubeez Baby Bath Support Seats due to a drowning hazard.
The seats can tip over or a baby can slip underneath the front support on the seat, posing a drowning hazard.
The seats involved in the recall are either blue with the model code B9150BL, or gray with the model code B9150GY.
The seats were sold at Bealls Outlets nationwide.
Anyone who has the seats should stop using them immediately and contact the company Abond Group for a full refund.
The recall affects about 80 seats in the Untied States and more than 5,000 in Canada.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.