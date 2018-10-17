Halloween doesn’t have to scare your bank account - ZOMBIEFY yourself on a budget!

Get ready for the Zombie Crawl on Adams Street Saturday

The Adams Street Zombie Crawl is Saturday.
By Malena Caruso | October 17, 2018 at 4:40 PM EST - Updated October 17 at 4:40 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It doesn’t have to be scary: how to ZOMBIEFY yourself on a budget!

Thousands of the walking dead will swarm the Zombie Crawl on Adams Street on Saturday

Kristina Stuller, co-owner of Vanity Studios shows Go 419 Host Malena Caruso how to get Zombie-Ready using make-up most people already have in their makeup bags.

Kristina explains the top things you need to create a “just been bitten” zombie are:

  • Foundation two shades lighter than your normal skin tone to make you look sick and pale 
  • Use a pallet of dark gray, black, deep purple, eggplant and a dark berry color to create the shadows and bruising for a fresh zombie 
  • Use red lip liner under the eyes to create a “sickly, dead” effect
  • Make your eyelids a deep black and use the grays and purple to create the hallowed-out eyes
  • Use several shades of red with a textured sponge to create the blood around the mouth and the gash above the eye. 

Kristina believes you can’t really mess up this look but here are a few tips:

  • A little goes a long way 
  • You can always add more
  • Take a step back and look at the progress in the mirror 
  • Know when to stop! 
  • Doing the makeup with a friend is helpful 

If you want to add a little more gore to the zombie look you can add these options:

  • Bloody Scab – a thicker fake blood that has a more scabbed look 
  • Green Tooth Paint – adds a more dead effect and is a good finishing touch

