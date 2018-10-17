Halloween doesn’t have to scare your bank account - ZOMBIEFY yourself on a budget!

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It doesn’t have to be scary: how to ZOMBIEFY yourself on a budget!
Thousands of the walking dead will swarm the Zombie Crawl on Adams Street on Saturday
Kristina Stuller, co-owner of Vanity Studios shows Go 419 Host Malena Caruso how to get Zombie-Ready using make-up most people already have in their makeup bags.
Kristina explains the top things you need to create a “just been bitten” zombie are:
- Foundation two shades lighter than your normal skin tone to make you look sick and pale
- Use a pallet of dark gray, black, deep purple, eggplant and a dark berry color to create the shadows and bruising for a fresh zombie
- Use red lip liner under the eyes to create a “sickly, dead” effect
- Make your eyelids a deep black and use the grays and purple to create the hallowed-out eyes
- Use several shades of red with a textured sponge to create the blood around the mouth and the gash above the eye.
Kristina believes you can’t really mess up this look but here are a few tips:
- A little goes a long way
- You can always add more
- Take a step back and look at the progress in the mirror
- Know when to stop!
- Doing the makeup with a friend is helpful
If you want to add a little more gore to the zombie look you can add these options:
- Bloody Scab – a thicker fake blood that has a more scabbed look
- Green Tooth Paint – adds a more dead effect and is a good finishing touch
