Freeze likely overnight; chance of rain Friday night with a very chilly weekend ahead

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s. A widespread heavy frost is likely with temperatures below freezing for as long as two hours.
Thursday will provide the best weather to get outdoors this week. There will be plenty of sunshine with lighter breezes. After a cold start afternoon highs reach the middle 50s.
It will warm up a bit into Friday on southwest winds gusting to 25 mph. There is a chance of rain developing late in the day that may impact high school football games.
Areas of rain are likely Saturday as another blast of colder air moves in for the weekend.
