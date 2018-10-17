Crews on scene of deadly house fire in north Toledo

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Crews are on the scene of a deadly house fire in north Toledo Tuesday morning.
The fire is happening on East Streicher and Hartman near Lagrange around 3:30 a.m.
Crews say a woman was found on the second floor of the home. The woman’s age and identity are not available at this time.
Toledo Fire Deputy Chief Rick Syroka said heavy fire was coming out of the front side of the home when crews arrived to the scene.
“The members made an aggressive attack. We had a report of someone possibly being trapped in the structure and that’s when we found her,” Deputy Chief Syroka said.
“They went in, they did a search and they found a woman upstairs on the second floor,” said Toledo Fire Chief Bryan Byrd.“They made some initial attempts to resuscitate her, but she was beyond the ability to be resuscitated”.
The fire did not spread to any neighboring homes.
“We have our FIU crew that’s coming out and we will try and figure out where the fire started, where the victim was and what happened - it’s a process,” said Deputy Chief Syroka.
Crews believe the fire started in the front of the home due to the intensity and nature of the fire.
Chief Byrd said there were no smoke detectors in the home.
“One of the things that we need to get out to the public is that here’s a situation where we have a home with no smoke detectors in it. We don’t know if that played a role, but it’s definitely possible,” Chief Byrd said.
Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.
