Crews called to Glass City Academy after apparent student overdose

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Emergency crews were called to a downtown Toledo school on Wednesday due to reports of an overdose.
Crews say a 19-year-old at Glass City Academy apparently overdosed on something around 9:30 a.m.
School leaders don’t believe the student took drugs while at school.
“One of our secretaries noticed on the way into school today that as he entered the school, he was acting a little bit not normal for himself. He’s a good guy and it seems like he wasn’t acting normally,” said Jesse Stewart, director of Glass City Academy.“Our belief is that whatever he had done or taken or smoked or whatever the case may be, because we don’t know, that he did that prior to coming in to school.”
The student was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.
