Cool day with mixed clouds and sunshine

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Partly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures near 40 through daybreak.
Mixed clouds and sunshine into the afternoon with highs only near 50 degrees.
Brighter sunshine Thursday and into early Friday. Highs will reach into the upper 50s on Friday with a few showers late in the day.
Much colder into the weekend with highs plummeting back into the upper 40s. A few cold rain showers will be possible into Saturday. Dry weather into Sunday with highs into the upper 40s.
