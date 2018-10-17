Canelo Alvarez inks $365M deal with streaming service DAZN

Boxer Canelo Alvarez poses for photos at Madison Square Garden in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. He will meet Rocky Fielding in a 12-round, super middleweight bout Dec. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) (Richard Drew)
By BRIAN MAHONEY | October 17, 2018 at 12:51 PM EST - Updated October 17 at 2:54 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Canelo Alvarez has signed an 11-fight deal worth $365 million to have his fights shown on the sports-streaming service DAZN, beginning with his next bout.

Alvarez will move up in weight to challenge WBA super middleweight champion Rocky Fielding on Dec. 15 at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Golden Boy Promotions said Wednesday that Alvarez's deal will be the richest athlete contract in sports history.

Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs) is coming off a victory over Gennady Golovkin in a middleweight showdown in September. That fight, like most of boxing's biggest, was shown on pay-per-view. It cost $84.95 to be seen in high definition.

Now fans can pay significantly less — $9.99 subscription cost per month in the U.S. — to see his fights on DAZN (pronounced Da-Zone). Under the five-year partnership, Golden Boy also will put on up to 10 fight nights per year that will stream live on DAZN beginning in early 2019.

