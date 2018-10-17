BG Councilman Daniel Gordon resigns.

BOWLING GREEN (WTOL) - There’s an open seat on the Bowling Green City Council.
Daniel Gordon emailed his letter of resignation on Wednesday morning.
He said that it’s because he moved out of his first ward home into a family home that he bought this year and is renovating.
Gordon said that his plan was to renovate the home and then move it, but it has not been financially feasible to own both homes.
If you’re interested in taking the seat, you must live in the first ward and submit a letter of interest to the clerk of city council.
The deadline is Halloween.
