Bedford Schools look to upgrade buildings with bond proposal

It's a $35 million price tag to improve Bedford Public Schools. No new buildings, or fancy equipment, just needed repairs.
That’s what you will be voting on in just 21 days.
“This is our money we should know how it’s being spent,” said Griffin Kirsch, a Bedford Township resident and parent.
Bedford Public Schools is looking to the community to pass a bond initiative to help improve some of their more than 50-year-old buildings.
The new tax would raise $35.3 million over 20 years.
“Everything is for our students and you know we want our staff to be comfortable as well,” said Carl Shultz, superintendent of Bedford Public Schools. “But when you send your 4,400 students here every single day, they need to be set up in a location that is the best learning environment and the safest learning environment.”
School leaders said this isn’t a fancy bells and whistles project, but rather a bare essentials one to make some updates and upgrades to their facilities. They are looking to preserve the schools, protect students and enhance the learning environment.
“We’re really in line with what we need, we’re not asking for more than we need,” said Shultz.
Tuesday community members were able to learn more about the bond issue from school leaders before heading to the polls. For the owner of a $100,000 home it would cost about $100 a year and for some that’s a no-brainer.
“They’re not asking for a lot,” said Kirsch. “It’s one of those things that just needs to happen.”
“I want people to think long-term what this will do for the community and how important a good strong school system and good infrastructure is and increasing property values,” said Hong Parshall, a Bedford Township resident and parent.
In 2014 the district attempted to pass a bond for about two times the cost, that issue failed. Now leaders are fighting hard to make sure the community understands what they need and why.
District leaders have brought in partners to conduct research so they could better communicate to others what they have planned. They have detailed lists showing how the money, if approved, will be used and which schools it would be allocated.
“We know exactly what projects are going to be done,” said Superintendent Shultz. “We know exactly how long it is going to take to do it and we’re really close on the estimate of what it’s going to take.”
Bedford Township residents will get to make their voice heard on the issue November 6th.
