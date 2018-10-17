America's most famous pimp, poised for elected office, dies

Ron Jeremy, front right, and Heidi Fleiss, left, walk out of the Love Ranch brothel, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Pahrump, Nev. Dennis Hof, a pimp who gained notoriety for an HBO series about his brothel business, was found dead hours after his 72nd birthday bash, authorities said Tuesday. Hof had said his party would be attended by porn star Jeremy. It wasn't immediately clear Tuesday if Jeremy attended. Hof upended Nevada politics this summer when he ousted an incumbent Republican lawmaker in a primary, celebrating at an election night party with "Hollywood Madam" Fleiss. (AP Photo/John Locher) (AP)