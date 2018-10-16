Southeast MI pharmacist and pharmacy accused of over dispensing controlled substances

TEMPERANCE, MI (WTOL) - Anson Pharmacy of Temperance and Lap Pan Chu, the person responsible for the pharmacy’s compliance with the Public Health Code, have been served orders summarily suspending their controlled substance licenses due to suspicions that they have been over dispensing controlled substances.
The complaints go on to say that an inspection of Anson Pharmacy allegedly found expired medications on shelves and inadequate records in regards to the dispensing of controlled substances.
- Anson’s dispensing of oxymorphone 40 mg and oxymorphone (all strengths) escalated.
- 40 percent of controlled substance prescriptions at Anson were paid for with cash. The national average of cash payments is 12 percent.
- Licensee filled multiple prescriptions for a combination of oxycodone 30 mg and oxymorphone 40 mg authorized by physicians who had previously been disciplined for prescribing controlled substances for other than lawful or diagnostic purposes.
- LARA identified 12 patients who were either filling prescriptions from multiple providers or traveling over 40 miles to fill prescriptions at Anson. Nine of the 12 patients were both filling prescriptions from multiple providers and traveling long distances to Anson.
The Michigan Public Health Code calls for summary suspension of licenses when the public health, safety or welfare requires emergency action.
An order of summary suspension is a temporary measure to protect the public and not a final determination that a licensee has violated the Public Health Code.
LARA encourages all concerned residents, patients, parents and peers to file complaints against licensed health professionals who may allegedly be risking public health, safety or welfare.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.