Police identify man suspected of slashing woman’s tires, following her

OREGON, OH (WTOL) - Oregon police say they have identified a suspect they believe is involved in a string of tire-slashing incidents in the area.
The investigation was stemmed by a report from a woman who says her tire was slashed while stopped at a light on Navarre Avenue at Lallendorf on Saturday around 11 p.m.
The woman told police while she was stopped, the woman heard a noise and her tire indicators notified her that she had low air in one of her tires.
Police say the woman noticed an older man get back into his vehicle behind her, then proceeded to follow her down the road.
Police say the man stopped following the woman when she turned into the Shell gas station at the corner of Navarre and Stadium.
She described the man as standing at about 6 feet tall and wearing a white baseball cap.
Oregon police say there had been previous reports of tires being slashed in the parking lot of Ralphie’s and at the McDonald’s on Navarre Avenue. Both vehicles in those instances were unoccupied at the time.
Police say they have identified the person they think is responsible. Charges have been filed in 2 of the incidents.
