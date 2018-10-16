Nick Bosa withdrawing from Ohio State University

Ohio State defensive lineman Nick Bosa plays against Rutgers during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) (Jay LaPrete)
By Chris Anderson | October 16, 2018 at 11:14 AM EST - Updated October 16 at 12:48 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa is withdrawing from school to focus on recovering from an injury before the 2019 NFL Draft.

The school made the announcement on Tuesday.

I was hopeful that Nick would be able to return to play again for us. I know this was an extremely difficult and emotional decision for Nick and his family, and I wish him well as he moves on to get himself 100 percent healthy and ready for his next chapter. I want to thank Nick for the remarkable efforts he gave for this program. He is a first-class young man who we have been honored to coach.”
Ohio State coach Urban Meyer

Bosa suffered a core muscle injury on Sept. 20, four games into the season. He has been sidelined ever since.

The All-American junior played 30 games with the Ohio State Buckeyes. His brother Joey, who was also a dominant defensive player with the Buckeyes, was drafted in 2016 by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bosa is currently the No. 1 prospect in the latest ESPN 2019 NFL Draft rankings.

