Nick Bosa withdrawing from Ohio State University

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa is withdrawing from school to focus on recovering from an injury before the 2019 NFL Draft.
The school made the announcement on Tuesday.
Bosa suffered a core muscle injury on Sept. 20, four games into the season. He has been sidelined ever since.
The All-American junior played 30 games with the Ohio State Buckeyes. His brother Joey, who was also a dominant defensive player with the Buckeyes, was drafted in 2016 by the Los Angeles Chargers.
Bosa is currently the No. 1 prospect in the latest ESPN 2019 NFL Draft rankings.
