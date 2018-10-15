NFL reviewing Vontaze Burfict hits, LB could face discipline

CINCINNATI, OH (WXIX) - The NFL is reviewing multiple plays from Sunday’s game that could lead to league discipline for Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting the league is looking at three separate hits, including what appears to be an elbow to the helmet of Antonio Brown.
Burfict did not comment after Sunday’s game. The hit was a topic of conversation Monday at Paul Brown Stadium.
“Everybody makes a comment on everything (Burfict) does,” Marvin Lewis said. “They don’t comment on anything else does, so let’s just leave it at that.”
The NFL suspended Burfict for three games for a previous hit to Brown’s helmet in the 2016 NFL playoffs.
Burfict has played in two games this season after missing the first four for violating the NFL’s performance enhancing drug policy.
