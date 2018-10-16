Impact with Hope is collecting variety of items for Hurricane Michael relief

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Impact with Hope is collecting items across the Toledo area for Hurricane Michael relief.
However, the donations aren’t coming in as quickly as last year with Hurricanes Harvey and Maria.
“I’ve heard from other organizations it’s been difficult,” Impact with Hope President and CEO Linda Greene said.
Right now, the organization already has crews in Georgetown, South Carolina and are hoping to ship out many more donations.
“Baby care is definitely important because it’s too hard to get supplies, especially if everything is gone,” Greene added.
Other vital items the group is collecting include hygiene products, cleaning supplies, trash bags, gloves, non-perishable food items and flashlights with spare batteries.
Greene said even these small items can make a big difference after a natural disaster.
“People come in and just cry because they’ve been given stuff. I’ve unfortunately been in the center of these disasters and just to touch somebody with something is awesome,” Greene said. “If you can help one person, then you can help two and then it just multiplies.”
