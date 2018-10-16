Hurricane Michael victims come to Toledo

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Victims of Hurricane Michael are finding comfort in Toledo.
Yancy Myers and his family are staying with family in Northwest Ohio because their home back in Panama City has been nearly destroyed by Hurricane Michael.
Having lost almost everything, Yancy maintains an incredibly positive attitude.
“We’re going to go back, we’re going to rebuild it, we’re going to help, we’re going to be a part of the rebuilding and do what we can to make sure we’re there,” said Myers.
Myers said that he’s never seen anything like the storm that hit his hometown.
He said that their street looks like a warzone right now, with trees knocked down and roofs blown off.
“I’ve been through them before, you know, you get a little bit of damage you pick up, you clean up and you go about your life. No one ever expected something to come in and hit us the way this one did,” said Myers.
Myers and his family evacuated last week after family members encouraged them to.
When the storm passed, they drove back home to find their town completely destroyed.
“It was hard to go back home and see stuff that I grew up with, my kid’s stuff they grew up on, friends family... I mean there’s no tree line whatsoever, they say there’s not going to be shade in Panama city for a decade,” Myers said.
The family plans to go back home next week to begin rebuilding and try to keep their lives as normal as possible.
