Hancock County ADAMHS receives $4M grant for children’s mental health

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The largest available federal grant for children’s mental health was just awarded to a community in Northwest Ohio.
The Hancock County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services recently announced they have received a $4 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration.
With this money, the ADAMHS board will begin expanding or developing new programs with the Family Resource Center of Northwest Ohio to help peer and family support services, create a mobile crisis service and reduce the number of youths from being placed outside of the home.
They will also create educational programs for the community to be more aware of spotting children at risk or in need of mental health assistance.
“We want to educate everyone in the community: How do you recognize a child that needs help, and know what to do when you see it and know how to support them in making positive decisions?” said Precia Stuby, ADAMHS Director.
The Family Resource Center will also develop new ways to connect with services through technology on smartphones and online and will actually be working with area kids in developing those programs and user interfaces
“What do they want, how will they access services, what does it need to look like to be meaningful to them? Something that they desire, and that they’re going to want to be involved in, and we need their help with that. They’re the experts in that area to help guide us,” said Stuby.
The grant money will be awarded in $1 million increments for the next 4 years.
