First Alert Forecast: Frosty cold this morning

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Frosty cold this morning! Temperatures will be in the low and middle 30s through daybreak.
It will be mostly clear this morning with lots of bright afternoon sunshine. A gusty southerly breeze will increase into the afternoon with highs reaching into the middle and upper 50s.
Temperatures will remain in the 50s through the end of the work week. Another cold front will blast through the area Friday night and into Saturday. This will send temperatures tumbling back into the 40s for highs into the weekend ahead.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.