Expressway expansions complete: 4 lanes on 475 east, 3 lanes on 75 south

TOLEDO (WTOL) - If you traveled through the 475/75 interchange this weekend, you know crews had traffic down to one lane.
That minor inconvenience resulted in major road openings starting Monday morning.
“This past weekend was pretty monumental for us," Rebecca Dangelo, spokesperson and Public Information Officer for the Ohio Department of Transportation said.
You may have noticed, if you’re traveling eastbound on 475 there are now four lanes leading up to where it runs into 75.
By easing this point of congestion, the ProMedica Parkway exit to get across to 75 north could also be reopened.
In the past, accidents were caused by people trying to get into that line of cars already waiting to get to 75 northbound, where it was already backed up.
While it is still a short transition to be able to get over quickly, with a smoother traffic flow, ODOT hopes to have ironed out that traffic wrinkle.
"Now that we have the two lanes open, we release all that congestion that’s just backing up. We are able to safely allow ProMedica traffic to now access the northbound,” said Dangelo.
Interstate 75 southbound through north Toledo leading from Michigan to downtown Toledo has now also been widened to three lanes for the entire distance. It remains that way until you come up against the construction on the DiSalle Bridge where traffic has been reduce to two lanes as part of a four-year project that began earlier this month.
“So now if you’re coming southbound, you’ve got two lanes that will go to westbound 475 and you’re got the two lanes that will go to southbound,” said Dangelo. “So if you want to go westbound stay in the right lane, if you want to go southbound 75, stay in the left lane, and then the middle lane, you get to choose what your option is for that.”
The exit to 475 off of 75 has changed locations a few times to accommodate construction, but it is in its final configuration and will now permanently going to stay where it’s at.
